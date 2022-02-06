فيديو جديد يعرض لأول مرة لحظة إخراج الطفل ريان من البئر

الطفل ريان

Footage from the scene showed rescue workers emerging from a tunnel - dug specifically for the rescue operation - carrying the child, Rayan Oram, on Saturday evening.

Five-year-old Rayan who was trapped in a deep well in northern Morocco for five days has died, despite painstaking efforts to rescue him.



A royal statement announced his death soon after his removal from the well.

Rest in peace Rayan