ftse 100 share price

"EDSP auction for FTSE100 securities will commence as per today’s standard schedule at 10:10. Users that receive rejection messages, are advised to log out their trading sessions and log back on to the relevant gateways again."

"Instruments on partition 1 and 2 will resume in an opening auction call at 09:20 and will uncross at 09:40.

In a statement at 9.20am this morning, the LSE said: "All GTD orders on partition 1 and 2 have been expired.

A high open had been predicted for the FTSE on Friday, however, the index did not open as planned.

The London Stock Exchange failed to open this morning, triggering panic of a UK market meltdown.

The FTSE 100 opened at approximately 9.42am BST, and the blue-chip index quickly hit around 0.8pc at open, just behind European indices.

Trading seems to have resumed as normal as of 9.54am BST, however, the reason for the delay has not yet been given the London Stock Exchange.

The outage comes as the blue-chip index hit a six-month low on Thursday, as concerns about the world economy grew in line with the escalations of the US-Chine trade war.

Over 30 days the index is down more than 6.7 percent but is still up more than 5 percent since the beginning of 2019.

“Can confirm there are technical problems affecting certain securities on the London Stock Exchange,” a spokesperson from the LSE told CNBC Friday.

The delayed open makes this the biggest FTSE 100 and 250 outage since 2011.